The Public Ministry of Bolivia announced this Monday that it will request the preventive detention of former president Evo Morales (2006-2019) for six months. He does so for the case that investigates the former leader for human trafficking, as reported by the State Attorney General, Roger Mariaca.

In a statement to the media in the city of Sucre, the constitutional capital of Bolivia and headquarters of the judicial body, Mariaca has confirmed that the Departmental Prosecutor’s Office of Tarija has presented the formal accusation against two people, including Morales, “for the crime of aggravated human trafficking«, reports EFE.

“The exceptional measure of preventive detention for six months in a public prison is being requested,” he noted. Mariaca indicated that a precautionary judge is now expected to set the date for the hearing in which this measure will be requested.

He has also stated that compliance with an arrest warrant “is the job of the Police” and that this institution must explain “at what moment they will execute or why the order would not have been executed.” arrest warrant issued against the former president.









For her part, the departmental prosecutor of Tarija Sandra Gutiérrez has indicated that this Monday “a formal accusation against Mr. Evo Morales Aima and Mrs. Idelsa Pozo Saavedra (mother of the alleged victim) for the crime of aggravated human trafficking« and that they are waiting for »the precautionary judge to set the date and time for the prosecution to be carried out. the hearing of precautionary measures is carried out.

According to the complaint, Morales would have committed the crimes of human trafficking and statutory rape with a minor with whom he supposedly had a child and who allegedly belonged to a youth political group created by the former president during his Presidency.

Furthermore, the process indicates that the parents of the alleged victim “profited” from her by handing her over to the former president in exchange for “favors.”

The prosecutor has also stated that an immigration alert has been requested for Morales, as well as for Pozo.

Furthermore, he explained that an arrest warrant against Morales had already been issued on October 16 and could not be executed for various reasons, as stated in “many reports” that he has received from the Police in which it is reported that It has not been possible to find his whereabouts.

When the arrest warrant was issued for Morales, his followers carried out strong road blockades for 24 days, especially in the center of the country, to defend him, one of the reasons why the Police could not enter Chapare, the former president’s political and union stronghold. , mentioned the prosecutor.

Aside from the process opened in Tarija, in the central region of Cochabamba there are seven other complaints for alleged abuse of minors against Morales and last month it was learned that a criminal investigation was opened against the former Bolivian president in Argentina for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse. .

Morales lived in Argentina for a year after the social and political crisis of 2019, in which he resigned from the Presidency claiming to be the victim of an alleged coup d’état amid reports of electoral fraud in his favor in the failed general elections of that year. anus.

The investigations against the politician for human trafficking and rape occur in the midst of his confrontation with the Government of Luis Arce for control of the government Movement towards Socialism (MAS) and the definition of the official candidacy for the 2025 elections.