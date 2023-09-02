Rubén Méndez during the conversation, on August 31. Ministry of the Environment

The Bolivian Minister of the Environment and Water, Rubén Méndez, caused astonishment by questioning the harmful effects of mercury used in mining on human health. in the conversation Gold mining: the mercury in question, Organized by the Vice Presidency of Bolivia, the United Nations and other institutions, he said that he believes what someone told him is true, that after a long time of contact with the substance he did not have any symptoms. “I believe him because I am from Potosí and I have lived in front of the mine. I practically came from the mining camps and played with mercury as a child.” And he insisted: “Through the streets of Potosí, when it rains, mercury continues to flow. The children of Potosí continue to collect mercury in bottles to sell; I don’t know if they are sick.”

The minister announced that he is going to compare the information he has with data from universities, the Ministry of Health and other scientific instances to “really get true data to see how far mercury is affecting.”

Bolivia has been mining since colonial times, is proud of its great mineral wealth and its culture is permissive with the exploitation of natural resources. In 2016, the country imported 238 tons of mercury from different parts of the world and became one of the largest buyers of this toxic substance in the world. This amount has decreased in recent years, but it is still very high.

Several biochemical analyzes have concluded that the members of the Esse Ejja, Lecos, Mosetenes Chimanes, Tacanas and Uchupiamona indigenous communities who live around two rivers in the Bolivian Amazon basin, the Madre de Dios and the Beni, have between two and seven times more mercury in the body than normal. Assessments of the health status of the indigenous people showed memory loss, tremors in the hands and sensory problems for a good number of people. This indicates that their fish-based diet is poisoning them.

This huge purchase of mercury is directly related to the growth of gold mining in recent years. Legal and illegal miners use mercury, although the former are supposed to do so more rationally. In 2022, they exported $3 billion of raw gold, the country’s top export ahead of gas. An unquantified portion of this value originates from the re-export of gold produced in Peru and smuggled through Bolivia. Only a tiny part of this income benefited the State, because the producers are supposed to do “survival mining” and for this reason they enjoy tax exemptions.

The “gold rush” has radically changed this activity, considered secondary decades ago. Today there are miners of all sizes, from humble dredge operators who earn a salary for hard physical labor and risk mercury poisoning, to large national and foreign investors who disguise themselves as “cooperatives” to avoid taxes.

The miners’ unions have an important political force and have participated in the governments of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) in the last 17 years. That is why the opposition doubts that the ruling party has a real will to combat illegal mining, which is the most polluting, or to raise the environmental standards that are currently required of cooperatives that have concessions in order.

The organizer of the meeting in which Minister Méndez spoke, Vice President David Choquehuanca, was behind a government action against illegal mining in the Madre de Dios River in July, which was justified by mercury contamination of the river. 57 miners were arrested and 27 floating dredges were blown up. “All necessary measures must be taken to protect the health of our population and preserve our Mother Earth,” Choquehuanca wrote then.

