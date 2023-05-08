On October 8, 1967 General Gary Meadow Salmon commanded a patrol of the Bolivian Army in the southwest of the country. The mission of the military was to capture Ernest “Che” Guevara the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla who was hiding and was wounded. Prado and his men fulfilled the objective and the soldier was erected as a hero. In the last hours, Prado passed away at the age of 84.



The news of the death of Prado Salmón was given by his son, Gary Prado Araúz, on his Facebook account. The soldier lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in eastern Bolivia.

“The Lord has just called my father Gral Div SP Gary Augusto Prado Salmón to his Kingdom, he left accompanied by his wife and children. He leaves us a legacy of love, honesty and mettle. He was an extraordinary person, ”wrote Prado Araúz.



Information collected by different media indicates that Prado Salmón had been ill since mid-April and was hospitalized.

they named him hero

After the revolutionary’s capture, the Bolivian Congress named Prado Salmón a national hero. The parliamentarians pointed out that the military’s action freed Bolivia from a “subversive foreign invasion”.

In 1967, in Bolivia there was a military government of that country, led by the coup general René Barrientos.

Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara. Photo: Historical archive EL TIEMPO

General Prado was a university professor, ambassador and advisor to former Bolivian President Jaime Paz Zamora (1989-1993).

In 1981 Prado was left in a wheelchair due to an accidental shot that affected his spine. In 1988 he retired from the military.

In his last years, the soldier devoted himself to writing and published the book ‘La Guerrilla Immolada’, in which he assured that the Communist Party of Cuba “sent to die” ‘Che’ Guevara in Bolivia “because they did not tolerate him.”

The death of ‘Che’

One day after the capture of ‘Che’ Guevara, the Government ordered the Army to execute the guerrilla.

The military held a press conference to show the dead Che, in October 1967.

The Bolivian soldier Mario Terán Salazar, who claimed to have assassinated the ideologue, died at the age of 80 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in eastern Bolivia.

