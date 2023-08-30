Fernando Saucedo of Bolivia celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in a match against Colombia, in the city of Miraflores. Juan Karita (Getty Images)

The president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Fernando Costa, exploded a bomb in the Andean country. At a press conference, he reported that he had received “alarming and very serious information” indicating that there is “a network of corruption with some bad leaders, some bad referees and some bad players” who had “fixed matches” and was linked to ” bribes and bets”. Costa called a Congress to define what will happen to the current championships and take “exemplary sports sanctions.” These meetings will consider the “paralysis and suspension” of normal Bolivian soccer activities.

The declaration has plunged Bolivian soccer into concern and uncertainty. Although the professional division is on hiatus to allow the Bolivian team to prepare for its first World Cup qualifying matches, second division matches are due to take place this weekend. It is not known what will happen to them; nor is the dimension of the problem known. Costa did not want to show the evidence that is in his hands so as not to “contaminate” the investigation.

Earlier this month, a complaint was heard along these lines from former President Evo Morales, who is the leader of the Palmaflor soccer club. Morales stated that his team’s loss to Blooming 0-5 was due to some players “undernegotiating” the result. This statement came amid the questioning of Morales and the leaders of the coca-growing federations that own Palmaflor for owing player salaries. The cocalero team was also involved in a controversy because a match was held on their pitch that lasted extraordinarily due to an addition of 42 minutes that was officially due to an inexperienced handling of the VAR, but which Morales attributed to bad refereeing “until May Palmaflor lose”. In his complaint, Costa pointed out that it is the “contamination” of the VAR that allows us to understand that “many matches have been rigged and this would also justify the bad arbitration, plays and charges that we did not understand,” said the leader. This electronic auxiliary arbitration system was introduced in the country two years ago.

Costa will ask FIFA to contribute to the national investigation. At the same time, he underlined the internal dimension of the problem: “This network of corruption would have two objectives: to benefit economically in an illegitimate way and to damage Costa’s management as president of the FBF,” he pointed out.

Corruption scandals in Bolivian soccer are common, but usually they do not leave the realm of the finances of clubs and sports associations. However, there is a history of corruption on the same playing fields. In 2018, a player from Guabirá, the Paraguayan Pedro Chávez, attacked a rival with the following statement: “Sports betting is the business of Real Potosí. They haven’t been paid for four or five months and they risk their lives in the matches”. Although Chávez later retracted what he said for lack of evidence to support it, the controversy revealed that a Real Potosí defender, Douglas Ferrufino, had rejected the offer to pay him one hundred dollars for each corner kick he caused, coming from an individual that the player He did not want to identify and that he had supposedly bet that this game would have seven corner kicks. Ferrufino assured that his team never played dirty.

Betting on the number of corners in a match is one of the many possibilities offered by electronic gambling houses for their clients to challenge luck. In places like Bolivia, where it is normal for clubs to owe players salaries for months, it is easier for luck to be replaced by bribes. In the country, gambling is practically prohibited, with very few exceptions, but on the Internet the authorities can do nothing, so even the clashes between small teams generate a lot of bets.

Investigating the case, journalist Juan Carlos Montaño from the newspaper El Deber found that the directors of Destroyers and Sport Boys mistrusted some of their players; one of them had been kicked out of this last team for looking for the penalty before the goal and, when he managed to provoke it, deliberately missed it.

The investigation that the FBF requested from FIFA did not prosper, but rumors continued about the existence of rigged results and players who accepted bribes to act in a certain way on the courts, with the purpose of dark characters winning bets on the sites Website specialized in sports betting. These facts coincide with the growth of Bolivian interest in online betting, following, albeit from behind, a Latin American trend.

