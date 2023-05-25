Bishop Giovani Arana, general secretary of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference, announces the creation of a commission to investigate all cases of pedophilia abuse in the Bolivian Church, this Wednesday in La Paz. Bolivian Episcopal Conference

Surrounded by the pedophilia scandal, the Bolivian Episcopal Conference has taken a step forward and has announced that it will launch a general investigation of past abuse cases. In a statement published this Wednesday, the Bolivian bishops have recognized that their work so far on this problem has been insufficient and, for this reason, they have decided to “create a national listening commission and a national investigation commission to determine responsibilities and make visible what has happened”. The Conference has not specified who will make up these commissions, if they will carry out an investigation with independent experts, if they will financially compensate the victims or if they will open their files to collect data. Yes, he has pointed out that he will enable several “places” to receive complaints and that he will communicate “transparently to public opinion the progress” of his work. The prelates have also promised “to do everything possible to accompany and seek reparation” for the victims, “with the support of professionals who provide assistance and help heal wounds and scars.”

The decision of the Bolivian bishops comes at a time when reports of sexual abuse of minors have not stopped growing in the country. The fuse lit it the Pedrajas case, the story of the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, who died in 2009, who admitted in a secret newspaper to having abused dozens of minors in centers of the order in Bolivia for decades and how his superiors protected him and covered up his crimes. Given the news, the Jesuits set aside eight former senior officials as possible perpetrators and the Bolivian Episcopal Conference publicly apologized. Along with the media and political earthquake —the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation and President Luis Arce has presented a draft law to curb impunity for these crimes—, new complaints have come to light and some of them have reached the highest levels of the Bolivian Church. This is the case of the Spanish Jesuit Alejandro Mestre, who died in 1988 and was Archbishop of La Paz, denounced by a victim of sexual abuse in 1961, when Mestre was a teacher at the San Calixto school in La Paz. In addition to holding the office of bishop, he was Secretary General of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference at the beginning of the eighties, one of the most influential positions of the Church in the Latin American country. On this case, the Bolivian bishops still do not pronounce.

The Conference justifies that they have been working on prevention for some years “to create safe environments” and on “actions aimed at punishing crimes that have occurred.” However, this speech does not convince the victims and various feminist groups, who have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the Church’s management of the accusations of pedophilia. Some of the protests have taken place at the doors of the headquarters of the Episcopal Conference, where the protesters have painted on the facade of the building phrases such as: “Rapist priests outside of Bolivia” or “Pedophiles”. They have also lit bonfires, in which they have burned photographs of pedophile priests while calling for the expulsion of the clergy from educational centers.

Faced with this situation, the bishops affirm that they are facing a painful moment: “Not because we are suffering attacks and threats, but because we are certain that we have been part, directly or indirectly, of a deep pain caused to innocent people who have been victims of abuse. sexuality and insufficient handling of the situation”. Now, their main mission, they reveal in their writing, are the victims and the ecclesial community, “that instead of giving them the protection and care they deserved, they found a Church deaf to their sufferings.”

In the background, the bishops have also shown their willingness to work with the Public Ministry, the Police and judicial bodies to help “with the investigations that are carried out to clarify the facts and the transparent administration of justice.” They have not specified whether they will deliver to the civil authorities all the complaints that have reached their offices or those that will arrive during the future investigation.

A decision made after the Vatican visit

The statement from the Bolivian Episcopal Conference landed days after the priest Jordi Bertomeu, one of the great experts on abuse and envoy of Pope Francis to the Latin American country to discuss this problem with the Bolivian bishops, did so. This has also been cited by the Episcopal Conference in the document, referring to the creation of this commission of inquiry as the “fruit” of the days that Bertomeu has spent with them.

Bertomeu, an officer of the disciplinary section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, is known for having participated in numerous missions in Latin America, such as the cases of pedophile behavior by Father Maciel in the Legionaries of Christ or in the abuse scandal in the Chilean Church, which ended with the dismissal of practically the entire ecclesial leadership of that country. His arrival in Bolivia was not viewed favorably by many victims, who expressed concern that “an institution [la Iglesia católica] who is being investigated for possible commission of crimes to a degree of cover-up and complicity meets with the victims”, according to what was published by the association of alumni of Juan XXIII, a Jesuit school where the most cases of pedophilia have come to light.