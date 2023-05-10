The Attorney General of Bolivia, Wilfredo Chávez, born in La Paz 53 years ago, was on April 30 with his wife enjoying what was going to be a quiet vacation over the May bank holiday when a news item in the press changed their plans suddenly. Both returned by car from shopping and Chávez, sitting in the back of the car, checked the notifications on his mobile phone. It was then that he came across a headline that, he says, silenced him: Diary of a pedophile priest. A few minutes later, you He showed the screen with the report in question to his wife.

-And what are you going to do? “He says that she told him.

“React,” Chávez replied, “react immediately.”

The Bolivian Attorney General, a position equivalent to the State Attorney General in Spain, belonging to the MAS —Movimiento al Socialismo, political party led by former President Evo Morales—, once again reread the article: the story of the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, alias Pica, who died in 2009, who admitted in a secret newspaper how he abused dozens of minors in various order schools in Bolivia and how the order protected him for decades. Determined, he wrote a tweet in which he announced that he would open an investigation “on this very serious fact.” Events took place over the following days: Chávez filed a formal complaint with the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office and asked the Spanish public prosecutor’s office for the background of the aggressor. On the other hand, the Jesuits separated eight former high officials of the order accused of cover-up, the bishops of the Andean country asked for forgiveness and the provincial of the Society of Jesus testified in court as a witness.

Chávez now offers an interview to EL PAÍS through a video call to tell how this case has shaken the foundations of the Bolivian Church. It is eight in the morning this Monday in La Paz.

Ask. At what stage is the investigation?

Answer. It is improving. A commission of prosecutors has been formed, two people have testified on behalf of the Society of Jesus and we are at the gates of the statements of the eight priests [antiguos superiores de la orden] suspended. There has also been a search of the place [el colegio Juan XXIII, donde Pica confiesa haber abusado de más menores]a commission has been set up to verify [los abusos] and we are waiting for other procedures, added to the most important thing: the participation of the victims.

Q. Have the crimes prescribed?

R. They have not prescribed in Bolivia. The Inter-American Court has determined that, in these cases, the rape is assimilated to crimes against humanity.

Q. Is the diary strong proof of abuse and its cover-up? It’s a typed text file…

R. It is an indication that has to lead us to compare. That is why we have requested it from the General Prosecutor of Spain and, if possible, make contact with the relative [el sobrino que dio a conocer el diario]. The mere statement of a direct relative favors us greatly in the investigation. Now, it’s not the only test. Obviously there are the testimonies of the victims, both of the fact and of the cover-up, which is what we can sanction at this time. This man [Pica] is deceased and the crime is intuitu personae [la responsabilidad penal no puede ser transferida a terceros]. But the systematic cover-up is not. And we are going to achieve that [enjuiciar]. Above all, with the testimonies and the newspaper.

Q. What penalties can concealers face?

R. They could have the same criminal responsibility as the perpetrator, depending on the conditions in which they participated in the act. Here there has been a systematic cover-up and it would be necessary to see who and what participation each of them has had. Logically, the penalty could be imprisonment or compensation for damage. There must be an exemplary compensation in all senses established by jurisprudence.

Q. There are victims who accuse other Jesuits of abuse. Will this investigation address these cases if they are reported?

R. Of course. I said it from the beginning: this is not an isolated case.

Q. Study, then, the possibility of opening a general investigation into cases of pedophilia within the entire Bolivian Church, as other countries such as Belgium have already done.

R. That’s how it is. It is a duty to history and to the victims. I have been reviewing what has happened in other countries, how there has been a kind of truth commission that has opened up everything that should have been opened up in the Church. It is necessary to find out, through a basic concept of memory, truth and justice, the participation of the Church in these cases, which are many. The complaints have surprised us a lot. Also internationally. I have seen information [noticias recientes de abusos en otros países de Latinoamérica] that we are requesting them to also speak with our peers in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, in short, on the continent. To see what general attitude we are going to take, perhaps some pronouncement at the international level.

Bolivian Attorney General Wilfredo Chávez at the Attorney General’s Office in El Alto, Bolivia. Sara Aliaga

Q. The case of Father Pica has caused a media earthquake in Bolivia.

R. The news is rising, especially through networks. The outrage is in the networks. walls have been painted [grafitis pidiendo justicia] in the places where the events had taken place and in schools run by the Company nationwide. And it is done openly. Groups of women, mothers and former students are speaking out and the problem is growing. What we regret is that there is some press that is part of this power group [de la Iglesia] you are doing work against it.

Q. Are you referring to the fact that there are sectors and media that see the investigation as an attack on the Church?

R. It is so. The answer is direct. yesterday in homilies [la entrevista se realizó este lunes] we have not heard the word forgiveness in a sincere way towards the victims. The bishops make a reaction of victimizing themselves before such an abominable, horrifying act. A reaction that is out of place and confirms the cover-up that the Church does to its peers. There are media outlets that are using these journalists to carry out a kind of political victimization. Let’s see how political there can be in this when the prosecutor has announced that he is going to open an investigation. Which was logical. We could not applaud such an internal situation in the country.

Q. Both those accused of abuses and the majority of possible concealers are Spaniards sent to Bolivia by the Spanish Society of Jesus. What responsibility does the Spanish Church have?

R. Research has to account for this. Obviously, stigmatizing an entity is very complex and I think that we must first obtain official information. It will be necessary to request the response from the Spanish Church and the Society of Jesus, which has sent, in the particular case of Pedrajas, that he had a criminal record and he would have said there [que cometía delitos] and they send it to Bolivia.

Q. Will they also ask the Vatican for information? One of the concealers reached the Company’s leadership in Rome.

R. We have to do it through consular channels. Remember also that Pope Francis is a Jesuit. We have to walk with a homogeneous line of work and ask for information where we can find it. And the Vatican is a source because, indeed, Father Marcos Recolons [uno de los superiores encubridores] he worked at that time, and we also understand that he knew and was part of an important structure, first regional and then global.

Q. What would you say to the victims?

R. I would tell my brothers and sisters in the country who have been victims or who know of this criminal act to approach the criminal investigation. That there is the reservation, of course, of a special office that will protect their integrity and dignity. The State will take all the statements and information that the victims have, in our message of solidarity and commitment to reach an investigation that concludes with the criminal sanction. If Pedrajas is no longer possible, yes to those who have covered up the very serious events that have happened. We are not going to stop until we have the final sentence and those responsible for criminal charges serving their sentences and making full reparations for what has happened. There must be an exemplary criminal sanction that once and for all breaks the structure of systematic cover-up that existed in the country by the Catholic Church.