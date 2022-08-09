A ruling by the subdistrict court in Amsterdam may have major consequences for bol.com and other online stores. According to the judge, the bol.com order button did not meet the requirements. A consumer who still had an account open with the online store therefore did not have to pay that from the court.

The case concerns someone who had ordered items for around 200 euros, but had never received them. Bol.com still wanted to see money and had the case go to court. But he rejected the claim and declared the purchase agreement null and void. Bol.com would not have made it sufficiently clear that clicking the order button entered into a payment obligation.

Lawyer Boudewijn Kamphuijs of legal consultancy Aliter Melius explains that the judge relies on answers that the European Court of Justice gave in April after questions from a German court. That case was about a man who refused to pay his hotel booking to Booking.com. According to the court in Luxembourg, a clearly legible and unambiguous statement of the payment obligation must be made on the order button.

Bol.com has now changed its order button to ‘order and pay’ instead of ‘complete order’, so that it is clearer for consumers that they are entering into a payment obligation. A spokeswoman said that the web store was surprised by the answers from the European Court earlier this year.

Payment obligation

According to her, the legal world is also divided about how strictly the answers of the European Court should be interpreted. “In our view, it is sufficiently clear that a consumer enters into a payment obligation the moment ‘complete order’ is clicked, also given that this is going well for almost all our 13 million customers,” she emphasizes further.

However, Kamphuijs thinks that the ruling in Amsterdam could have major consequences. According to him, more online stores do not comply with legal obligations with their order button. Anyone who also has an account open at bol.com or another web store, he advises not to just pay the full outstanding amount. The lawyer thinks that this judgment offers others a good chance to prove their case in the subdistrict court.