Six months after the start of the works, La Manga’s Plaza Bohemia looks already renovated, with more areas for pedestrians, more parking spaces, more shaded spaces and an open-plan central boulevard with stands to host cultural and leisure events. and the traditional market every summer, although the uses will be agreed with the residents and merchants. As requested by all of them, the reform works have finished before Easter and the arrival of the first tourists and visitors, so that the shops and catering establishments can take advantage to increase their sales after a difficult winter.

The pedestrian space has been expanded by nearly 1,200 square meters and the parking spaces by 35. Three of them are for people with reduced mobility and one for recharging electric vehicles. There are also designated areas for bicycles.

As the construction technicians explained yesterday to the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, and the Minister of Public Works, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, during the visit they both made to the square, the distribution of interior roads has been improved in this space. The objective is to improve pedestrian safety by limiting the speed of vehicles.

At the request of residents and businessmen in the area, four fixed pergolas have been installed as umbrellas, to gain shade. Despite this, they believe that they are insufficient and that more structures of these characteristics should have been placed. Taking advantage of the works, drainage has been improved to conduct runoff towards green areas.

The central promenade has a plant wall with capital letters that read: “Plaza Bohemia”. The renovated space also has new ornamental lighting.

In addition, the reform of Dársena and Isla del Ciervo streets has been projected. The works began a few days ago and will allow these streets to be connected to Plaza Bohemia through a bike lane, wider sidewalks and much more accessible and safe pedestrian spaces.

“The reform of this traditional and symbolic corner of La Manga means new business opportunities for commerce and companies,” said Arroyo during the visit. For his part, Díez de Revenga explained that this space has been converted “into a wide commercial and leisure boulevard in the open air to develop different activities simultaneously.” In his opinion, this will allow “generating social and economic dynamism.”

The project is part of the European Strategy for Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development (Edusi) ‘La Manga 365’. The regional government has already mobilized 16 million euros in this initiative, to put an end to the seasonality of this tourist enclave. Among the actions already carried out, the new Plaza del Mar located in the vicinity of the Hotel Galúa and the remodeling of the Jessica and Acapulco parks, with the adaptation of parking lots, stand out.