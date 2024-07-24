Bogotá is ready to host the traditional Bogota Half Marathonwhich will be held this Sunday, July 28, with the presence of amateur athletes and elite stars who will seek victory and the best times.

Cencosud, as official sponsor of the Bogotá Half Marathon, along with its brand Easy Colombia, will have a stand exclusively designed to celebrate the spirit and dedication of the athletes who come to pick up their kits. From July 25 to 27 at Expo Media, athletes will have the opportunity to enrich their MMB experience and take their motivation with them every step of the way.

In this exclusive space, race participants will be able to freely personalize their t-shirt for free with a message, their name or any inspiring word, with the aim of wearing along the route that which proudly reminds them of their motivation to reach the goal and dedicate this great triumph.

Where

Corferias, a trade fair centre in the capital dedicated to the realization of cultural, social and business exhibitions. Hours: 08:00 am – 07:00 pm.

Print the t-shirt

The T-shirt is a symbolic item for athletes, as it represents their commitment to sport and self-improvement. Wearing it demonstrates their sense of belonging to themselves and to the race they are participating in.

For this reason, with the help of two experts in design and printing, athletes will have the opportunity to have a unique and personalized t-shirt on which they can print a motivational message, their name or any word that inspires them and reminds them that Easy is with them at all times.

Mechanics

People must register their personal information with the promoter assigned to the activity, follow all of Easy’s social networks and choose the phrase they want to print. Additionally, those who download the app will receive a gift that they can use during their participation in the race.

The promoter will use a suggestive speech to promote the experience and gather information to share with the designers. The idea is that the athletes do not have to wait in long lines and can enjoy their stay to the fullest.

You will be able to witness the printing process live in four areas equipped with all the design and printing tools.

Once the t-shirts have been claimed, the athletes will be able to take a photo in a podium-like space, as motivation to feel like winners from the start.

The athlete who uploads his/her photo to social media and receives the most likes at the end of the event will be able to participate for a smart watch, which will be delivered in the following days.

Entry into the competition

The Bogotá Half Marathon (mmB) organization presents the access points and times that must be taken into account for Sunday, July 28, both for runners and for companions and family members.

The entry filters to the concentration area of ​​the Bogotá Half Marathon, located in the park’s events plaza, will be open from 6:00 am. To enter, it is necessary to carry the mmB 2024 competition number.

Companions and spectators in general who wish to enter the event plaza at Simón Bolívar Park to meet up with the runners may do so after 9:30 a.m.

These will be the only entrances through which athletes and their companions will be able to enter the park on July 28: Entrance gate at Carrera 68 Avenue and Calle 53, Calle 63 in front of the Salitre Mágico Park parking lot, Carrera 68 Avenue and Calle 63, Carrera 68 Avenue pedestrian bridge in front of Compensar and Calle 53 and Carrera 66ª.

