Álvaro Uribe, in Bogotá, on August 10, 2023. NurPhoto (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Justice has reiterated that the case against former President Álvaro Uribe for witness manipulation and procedural fraud should not be closed. The Superior Court of Bogotá has denied the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which had insisted for the third time that there is not enough material to bring the former president to trial. The magistrates have considered that the accusing entity should have carried out more investigative actions and that the uncertainty about some facts is “of such magnitude” that it is not possible to grant the request for preclusion. “The arguments of the Prosecutor’s Office are not strong enough to grant the request,” said this Friday the judge Carlos Andrés Guzmán, in charge of reading the court’s decision.

The case dates back to 2012, when Uribe filed a complaint against Senator Iván Cepeda before the Supreme Court for an alleged plot, with false witnesses in prisons, to involve him with paramilitarism. In 2018, the high court turned the case around: it refrained from prosecuting Cepeda and, instead, opened proceedings against Uribe under the suspicion that he and his lawyers manipulated witnesses to make them retract the accusations against him. and they accused Senator Cepeda of being the one who pressured them to smear Uribe. The congressman, close to President Gustavo Petro, was present at the hearing this Friday as a victim.

At the center of the process is one of the former president’s lawyers, Diego Cadena, investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for the same case. Supposedly, Cadena offered judicial benefits to former paramilitary Juan Guillermo Monsalve to modify his testimony about Uribe’s closeness to paramilitary groups. For his part, Carlos Enrique Vélez, or alias Victor, said that Cadena offered him money in exchange for testifying against Cepeda. Álvaro Uribe’s defense, headed by Jaime Granados, maintains that the former president is not related to Cadena’s actions.

Justice considers that there are still no certainties about how some meetings that Cadena and Monsalve had in February 2018 originated. “It is not clear if it was Monsalve who sought to be contacted by someone close to Uribe. Or if Uribe, through Cadena, had such an initiative,” said Judge Guzmán. Likewise, the magistrates have referred to some recordings that Monsalve made with a spy watch during the meetings and that his wife delivered to the Supreme Court. “It has not been ruled out that there was a useful document or promise from the witness Monsalve for him to testify in favor,” added Guzmán.

The insistence of the Prosecutor’s Office

The former president resigned from his Senate seat in 2020 to prevent the Supreme Court from investigating him. The file was passed to the Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Francisco Barbosa, who has turned the case into an endless process that has focused on seeking to have it archived. The accusing entity has failed on several occasions in its requests for preclusion, in which it indicated that Monsalve and Vélez did not have credibility and that their testimonies were not collected adequately. The latest development in the case was in May, when the 41st criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit denied the possibility of precluding the investigation.

Uribe, who chose to withdraw from this Friday’s hearing, had assured on Thursday afternoon that he would be taken to trial. “I undoubtedly receive the news with concern. “I have defended my reputation ardently, but I don’t know about bribing witnesses or deceiving the Court,” he said on X—formerly Twitter. The information was based on a magazine article Week, which indicated that the Prosecutor’s Office was going to formulate the accusation this Friday. Although the court has not yet finished reading its decision, Week While the hearing is taking place, he has assured that the entity will not make the accusation for now and that it will choose to appoint a new prosecutor for the case.

Information in development.

