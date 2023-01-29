The Boeing 747, the first “jumbo jet”, revolutionized aviation for five decades to claim the title “Queen of the Skies”, but is in the process of giving up its throne in favor of more efficient twin-engine planes.
The last commercial aircraft of this type will be handed over to Atlas Air on Tuesday in its surviving freighter version, 53 years after it entered service.
Designed in the 1960s to meet the demand for group travel, it was the world’s first twin-aisle, wide-body, double-decker aircraft, becoming a symbol of luxury above the clouds. But what really changed global air travel was its seemingly endless ranks.
“This was the plane that made flying possible for the middle class in the United States,” Ben Smith, chief executive of Air France-KLM, told Reuters. “Before the 747, the average family could not afford to fly from the United States to Europe at an affordable cost.”
When the first Boeing 747 took off from New York on January 22, 1970, its capacity was almost twice that of the planes at the time. It had between 350 and 400 seats, which in turn changed the design of airports.
But it is the same burst of innovation that has flown in Ali over the decades that is now causing the end of its era, as development and progress allowed two-engine aircraft to match the same capacity, but at a lower cost.
Even so, the latest version of that plane, the 747-8 Freighter, will still be flying for years.
