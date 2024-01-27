On the Internet you can find all kinds of curiosities, many of which are worth verifying before taking them for granted. If we told you that There is an abandoned plane in the middle of a forest in the United States Maybe I would consider it to be a hoax, but it's not like that, This aircraft can be found on Google Maps and has an interesting story behind it.

In the middle of a forest on the outskirts of Hillsboro, west of Portland, Oregon, you can find a Boeing 727, an aircraft that was once capable of carrying up to 200 people, but has now become the modest home of Bruce Campbell, an electrical engineer.

Campbell is convinced that end-of-life airplanes can be used as affordable housing and floating, airtight shelters, and he's willing to prove it by living in one himself. According to the 74-year-old man, three commercial airplanes are retired every day in the world and in most cases airlines only worry about recycling the engines.

Aware of the situation, in 1999 he bought the Boeing 727 plane for US$100,000 and then invested another US$120,000 in its adaptation and transfer from Greece to the Hillsboro Airport and then placing it in the forest where it is now.

Currently the place is adapted to live in a modest but comfortable way. In the beverage cart that was previously used to serve passengers, he has placed cans of soup and other supplies that he can heat in the microwave. Although he also made some modifications such as adding a shower, a temporary sink, a sleeping chair, a portable washing machine and a refrigerator.

Over the years Campbell has been happy to welcome people who want to learn about his lifestyle and home. Today the forest receives at least a dozen visitors on weekends to learn about this place which is commonly known as Airplane Home.

Airplane in forest in the United States

Why did the plane abandoned in an Oregon forest go viral?

Despite The Boeing 727 has been parked in the Oregon forest for years, It became relevant again recently after Antonio Martínez Ron, a journalist, found the aircraft after doing a search on Google Maps and decided to learn a little more about its history.

The reality is that the plane has already been visited by hundreds of people. Even usually during the summer Campbell organizes concerts and other events where campers come together, and inside the ship you can find various messages from previous visitors who congratulate the engineer for his work.

Beyond the curiosity of being in a forest, there is another reason why the Airplane Home attracts attention because the plane was owned by Aristotle Onassis, a Greek magnate and the second husband of the former Yaqui first lady Kennedy Onassis. In fact, in 1975 the aircraft was used to transport Aristotle's body and coffin to his funeral.