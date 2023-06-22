Thursday, June 22, 2023, 2:48 p.m.



The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Thursday, with a budget of 404 million euros, the tender for the works for the underground integration of the railway as it passes through the city of Lorca and the construction of a new station in Sutullena. The works, once awarded, will have an execution period of 32 months, and could begin in 2024.

The councilor of the PSOE Irene Jódar, also a candidate for the Congress of Deputies in the general elections, has said that it is “a historic milestone” with which “a door to the future and development of Lorca” opens. She added that the arrival of high speed “will mean a before and after” and that the arrival of the Cercanías at the Lorca San Diego station will be compatible with the underground works.

The tender takes place after the Council of Ministers authorized the expenditure on June 13 and one day after the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) the list of the farms affected by the burial.

The mayor recalled that it will be the largest investment promoted so far in the Region of Murcia and that the works in the Totana-Lorca section are advancing with the placement of 30-meter-long beams weighing 108 tons on the abutments of the pillars in the new viaduct being built in the district of Tercia.