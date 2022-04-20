The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the modification of the decree that ends the mandatory use of masks indoors as of this Wednesday, except in some areas, after it has been approved in the last Council of Ministers.

This royal decree establishes the areas where the mask will continue to be mandatory. Thus, people aged six and older are still forced to wear masks in several cases that are detailed below.

Users of air, rail or cable transport and buses, as well as public passenger transport must continue to wear masks. Likewise, they will continue to be mandatory in the closed spaces of ships and boats in which it is not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters, except in cabins, when they are shared by groups of cohabitants.

In social health centers, workers and visitors will have to wear a mask when they are in shared areas. Health centers, services and establishments, as established in Royal Decree 1277/2003, of October 10, will also be places where workers, visitors and patients, with the exception of people admitted when they remain in their room, they will have to continue wearing a mask.

In the work environment, in general, the use of masks will not be mandatory, collects the BOE. However, those responsible for occupational risk prevention, in accordance with the corresponding risk assessment of the job, may determine the appropriate preventive measures that must be implemented in the workplace or in certain spaces of the work centers.

However, this obligation will not be required of people who have any type of illness or respiratory difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask or who, due to their disability or dependency, do not have the autonomy to remove the mask or or present behavioral changes that make their use unfeasible.

Nor will it be required in the event that, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible.

Recommendations for the most vulnerable



The health authorities recommend that people with a greater vulnerability to coronavirus infection maintain the use of a mask in any situation in which there is prolonged contact with people at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.

For this reason, responsible use of the mask is recommended in closed spaces for public use in which people transit or remain for a long time, as well as in large events.

Indicators



All the main indicators for monitoring the current epidemic, in accordance with the ‘Surveillance and control strategy against covid-19 after the acute phase of the pandemic’, are found, according to the latest report published on April 8, 2022 , at a low risk level in most of the territory, which places the alert at level 1 in 42 of the 52 provinces and at level 2 in 8 provinces. In fact, two provinces no longer present an alert situation.

The severity of the disease has decreased “significantly” with the arrival of vaccines. Thus, according to the data received through the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network, the hospitalization rate among cases has gone from an average of around 7% in the epidemic wave from December 2020 to February 2021 to 1.19% in the epidemic wave from December 2021 to March 2022, while that of admission to the ICU has varied from 0.67% to 0.06% and that of lethality has gone from 1.46% to 0.19% for the entire population.