The Official State Gazette (BOE) has republished this Monday the Supplement in Catalan language of the BOE after more than 3 years without doing so and after the signing in July of the agreement for its translation between the Generalitat and the Government.

The agreement provides for the translation of the summary, as well as the organic laws and the ordinary laws, the royal decree-laws, the royal legislative decrees, the transposition of European Union directives, executive regulations and other general provisions that any department of the Generalitat has requested to publish in Catalan.

The supplement is published exclusively electronically and must include the translation of the entire summary of the ‘General provisions’ section and all the content that must be be translated in accordance with what was agreed in the agreement.

The provisions that are not part of the agreement and are not translated, they appear linked to the document in Spanish.

This Monday’s edition only includes the two general provisions that the BOE published this Monday, referring to two laws of the Principality of Asturias, which is why it is so only their summary has been translated and not the regulatory text.

More than three years

The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Government Courts, Félix Bolaños, celebrated it with a message in ‘X’ written in Catalan, collected by Europa Press: “Spain is a country with different languages, an enormous wealth that we take care of from the Government. “This is how a united country is built where we all fit.”

The BOE began publishing in Catalan in 1998 after the signing of an agreement between the Generalitat and the Government, in compliance with Royal Decree 489/1997 that contemplates the publication of standards in co-official languages.

The agreement was successively extended until it was terminated in October 2020, and the supplement stopped publishing on May 27, 2021, while the supplements in Galician and Basque stopped being published in October 2021, and have not recovered.

Cost

The Autonomous Entity of the Official Gazette and Publications of the Generalitat, in charge of publishing the Official Gazette of the Generalitat of Catalonia, is the body in charge of translating the texts, for a maximum annual amount of 273,000 euros assumed by the BOE, assigned to the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts.

It is established that the amount during the first year of validity of the agreement translation costs They will be calculated with the amount of 0.030 euros per translated word, an amount that can be reviewed in the future, but which cannot exceed 273,000 euros per year.

The agreement is valid for 4 years and can be extended by unanimous agreement of the Government and the Generalitat by up to 4 additional years.