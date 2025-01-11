The Ministry of Finance released this Saturday new tobacco prices both in cigarettes, snuff, rolling, pipe, cigarillos and cigars, among other presentations.

The Official State Gazette published the resolution of the Presidency of the Commissioner for the Tobacco Market, an organization attached to the Treasury, which updates the retail prices of certain tobacco products in Tobacco and Stamp Stores.

Pursuant to the provisions of article 4 of Law 13/1998, of May 4, on the Regulation of the Tobacco Market and Tax Regulations, the public sale prices (RRP) of certain tobacco products in tobacconists are published. , which have been proposed by the corresponding manufacturers and importers.

The retail prices collected affect products from brands such as Allure, Apache, Bull Brand in cigarettes, Cohiba in cigarsand Manitou either Town among those of rolling tobacco.

In addition, this 2025 the liquids for electronic cigarettes or vapers They will begin to be taxed like conventional tobacco within the Special Taxes. It will also apply to nicotine pouches used as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.