The prosecutor of Castrovillari has ordered that the body of Donato Denis Bergamini be exhumed: the new reports point to the truth

The case of Donato Denis Bergamini, the 27-year-old Cosenza footballer who died, according to the sentences, after diving under a truck on the Jonica state road, could be reopened. 28 years since that terrible November 18, 1989, his body will be exhumed and the family will hopefully be able to have the longed-for truth they have craved ever since.

A reconstruction of the facts needs to be done. Donato Denis Bergamini was a boy from 27 years oldprofessional footballer, who played for Cosenza in those years.

On the evening of November 18, 1989 his body was found lifeless on the Ionian state road. Next to his body was a truck, under which the player would have dived of his own free will to take his own life.

The reports of the agents who intervened spoke of a dragging the body over 60 meters and even if there were no signs of such a violent impact, the investigators and the prosecutor labeled it as suicide.

Too many doubts, However. Too many details that didn’t add up and still don’t add up, they always have prompted family members to ask for the truth.

Truth that today, almost thirty years later, could come to the surface. Thanks to the reopening of the case by the prosecutor of Castrovillari little girlthe body of the then 27-year-old will be resurrected and subjected to new appraisals.

Darkness behind the death of Donato Denis Bergamini?

Donato Denis Bergamini’s sports life was flanked by his private life, characterized by many different relationships that Denis had, during his youth, with several girls.

One of them was with Isabella Intern. The story between the two began in 1985, when she was only 16 years old. Between ups and downs, he happened that she became pregnant with her and Denis, although willing to recognize her child, decided not to remain tied to the girl.

Internò didn’t accept the end of their relationship and above all she never wanted to raise a child without him, so she decided to abort. Their paths parted, but never quite.

On the afternoon of November 18, Denis was with the team when he set off in his Maserati e just reached Isabella.

It was there when the irreparable happened she with Denis in the car and to tell that it was he who had thrown himself under the truck of his own free will, it was the young woman.

Many have over the years doubted the thesis of the Prosecutor’s Office. The hypotheses raised were those of the honor killing, probably perpetrated by Internò’s family members. Or the track economic. Some spoke of a possibility that the boy owed debts to local gangsters.

If Bergamini was still alive or not the moment he was invested, probably only Isabella knows, who has always maintained and carried forward her thesis on her side.

The hope is that the next reports can help get to the truth certain and definitive.