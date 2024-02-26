According to the court in The Hague, The Body Shop is guilty of imitating skin care products from successful competitor Rituals. The already faltering retail company has been ordered to pay compensation for all damage that Rituals has suffered, according to a statement made public earlier this month. verdict.
Economics editorial
Latest update:
4:30 PM
