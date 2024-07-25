Genoa – The body of the man recovered yesterday evening by the coast guard in the stretch of sea between Voltri and Vesima has been identified. It is Fabrizio Bruzzone, 37 years old from Genoa. The alarm had been raised by a swimmer who had seen a body emerge from the water. Bruzzone, who lived in the area, had been missing from home since the morning. And just before the discovery, the worried family had called the police.

Unfortunately, they were informed of the tragedy shortly thereafter. The man may have felt ill while swimming, but the possibility of a tragic fatality has not been ruled out. The body, which has some abrasions compatible with the presence of rocks in the area, was recovered wearing only a swimsuit and a watch. Deputy Prosecutor Giuseppe Longo has ordered an autopsy.