The famous Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, remembered for her role as Tokio in ‘La casa de papel’, is the protagonist of ‘El cuerpo en llamas’, the new Netflix series that promises to be a success on the platform. This production, which began filming in September 2022 and ended in February 2023, is based on real events related to the murder of a police officer inside a car in 2017.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘The Body on Fire’

When is ‘The Body on Fire’ released?

The thriller, which is under the direction of Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá, will arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 8, 2023. This new production is based on the crime of the Urban Guard, in which an agent was found charred inside a car in Catalonia, in 2017.

What time does ‘The Body on Fire’ premiere?

The new series by Úrsula Corberó, in which she stars together with José Manuel Poga and Quim Gutiérrez, will premiere in Peru at 2:00 am However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, then we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 1.00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Argentina: 4.00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

What is ‘The Body on Fire’ about?

“May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro are found in a burned-out car in the Foix reservoir (Barcelona). The discovery arouses public interest, especially when the investigation begins to uncover a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and sexual scandals that involve Pedro and two other agents: his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend, Albert”, he points out. the official synopsis.

Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of ‘The Body on Fire’?

Úrsula Corberó as Rosa

Quim Gutierrez as Albert

Jose Manuel Poga as Pedro

Isak Ferriz as Javi

Eva Llorach as Esther

Raúl Prieto as Manu

Julia Truyol as Almu.

