After hours of work, police officers found the body of Craig Clouatre, the young father who disappeared on an excursion.

A family and an entire community are in mourning for the sudden and tragic disappearance of Craig Clouatre. This young dad unfortunately disappeared during an excursion and after hours of searching, the police found his now lifeless body.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

From the first information that emerged, it would seem that his death occurred after theattack of a bear. The injuries sustained for him turned out to be fatal.

The facts began last Friday 1 April, during a day like any other. The man had arranged with a friend of his to take a walk in the national forest of Gallatin. They did this often and nothing had ever happened.

However, the two gentlemen at some point decided to break up with. They were supposed to meet again at a specific point a few minutes later. But no one has had Craig anymore news.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

His friend was the first to throw the alarm, not knowing where to look for it anymore. As a result, the searches started promptly. On the spot, in addition to several agents, they also requested the intervention of the helicopter for scour the area from above.

Eventually, after hours of research, the dramatic news. Law enforcement has found the body of man, now lifeless. For him there was nothing more to do, as they could not help but ascertain his death.

The sheriff’s message about Craig Clouatre’s death

The young dad just barely 40 years, he left his wife and his 4 children. The same family exactly 2 years ago had another dramatic experience. In a fire they lost their home and all their personal belongings. The Sheriff Brad Bichler who coordinated the research, to inform everyone on social media wrote:

It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing this update. After an extensive search this morning we spotted Craig. It looks like he had an encounter with a bear and sadly he couldn’t survive.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK