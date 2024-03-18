In the Kamchatka Territory, a group of rescuers discovered the body of a man who disappeared as a result of an avalanche in the area of ​​the Krasnoarmeysky pass, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on March 19.

“In Kamchatka, the first group of rescuers and volunteers reached the place where the avalanche hit the tourists and began searching. To date, the body of a young man has already been discovered,” said a message published on the official website. website departments.

The ministry clarified that 40 people took part in the search and rescue operation for tourists caught in the snow, including rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, regional rescuers from the State Public Institution “TsOD” and volunteers.

The day before it was reported that the first dead tourist had been found.

Earlier on Monday it became known that an Mi-8 helicopter flew to the area of ​​the Krasnoarmeysky pass. Two service dogs were brought in to search for tourists.

Information that a registered tourist group of 11 people, making a ski tour in the area of ​​the Krasnoarmeysky Pass, was covered by an avalanche, appeared on March 18. All but two members of the group got out of the snow on their own.