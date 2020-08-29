In the Rybinsk reservoir, divers found the body of the second missing sailor from an overturned barge, it is reported on the site government of the Yaroslavl region.

According to the head of the region Dmitry Mironov, the divers had to examine the bottom at a depth of 16-20 meters within a radius of more than a kilometer, and the search was complicated by high waves.

The body of the first sailor – men born in 2001 – divers found Friday night.

“Unfortunately, the crew member was found dead. I offer my sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims – both were our fellow countrymen, residents of Rybinsk, ”the governor said.

Let’s remind, on the eve in the Rybinsk reservoir the dry cargo ship “Ota” leaked and overturned. There were seven people on board, two of whom were missing.

The dry cargo ship transported over three thousand tons of metal, now the cargo is at the bottom of the reservoir. There was no fuel spill.

In connection with the incident, investigators opened a criminal case.