The body of Zahra, the seasonal worker who died last Monday in the bus accident in which she was traveling to go pick strawberries in Almonte (Huelva), is already in Morocco, the country she was originally from, on her way to the town in the who resided, in the southwest of Marrakech. The Consulate of the Alaouite kingdom in Seville has confirmed to this newspaper that her body was repatriated last Thursday afternoon and that since this morning it has already been in the neighboring country.

Zahra, 40, died almost instantly when the bus carrying her and 40 other colleagues failed to stop when it entered a roundabout on the outskirts of the Almonte town. The Civil Guard continues trying to clarify the causes that caused the driver to lose control. When the accident occurred, around 6:30 a.m., the fog in the area was very dense, according to residents.

All the seasonal workers were injured, but throughout this week the majority have been discharged and are recovering in the house in San Juan del Puerto (Huelva) where they reside during the strawberry campaign. Only three remain admitted to hospitals in Huelva. One of them is in the ICU. All are serious, but stable, according to the statement from the Ministry of Health. The one who was hospitalized in Juan Ramón Jiménez de Huelva has been transferred to the Sacred Heart of the same city. From the counseling they explain that since it is a work accident, it is the mutual that determines the hospital where she should be treated once the initial state of danger has passed.

From the consulate they cannot confirm if any of Zahra’s relatives or of the three seasonal workers who are hospitalized have traveled to Spain to accompany them. Sources from the Government Sub-delegation in Huelva indicate that so far they have not received any request to process or expedite the granting of visas.

In San Juan del Puerto, a team of professionals from the Red Cross accompanies them to support them and help them with the language. The same organization is providing psychological support to the rest of her colleagues. In the old hostel, which has been set up by Surexport —the company they work for— as housing for seasonal workers during the campaign, it is closed to other organizations that have approached to provide support or legal advice, according to some of these entities. such as the Laboreras de Huelva in Fight union. By being part of the hiring program at source, temporary workers are covered by Social Security and must collect sick leave for the entire time of their convalescence. In Zahra’s case, her three children are also entitled to compensation for her death. A spokeswoman for Surexprés has told EL PAÍS that the day laborers who suffered the accident will also receive their corresponding salary for the entire campaign.

Both they and Zahra were the last seasonal workers of the Moroccan contingent of 892 women that the agricultural cooperative has contracted. They arrived in Algeciras on April 11 and had barely been in Spain for a month when the bus that traveled the route from San Juan del Puerto to the El Rocío plastics was unable to reach the roundabout on time.

