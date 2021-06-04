A resident of Syktyvkar died at the hospital of the Ezhvinsky district, where they refused to hospitalize her. Her body lay there for six days. Telegram-channel Mash.

A 49-year-old woman was admitted to the city hospital on May 26 with an open head injury – she was intoxicated. Patient Elena Kharchilayeva underwent CT scan and treated the wounds, but hospitalization was refused. After the examination, she left the hospital and disappeared.

“They (the hospital staff – approx. “Lenta.ru”) and they say that she has gone somewhere, and where she has gone – no one is anything. (…) They weren’t looking. Later I went there myself – I didn’t find anything either. She had no money to leave, ”said Olga Kuznetsova, the sister of the deceased.

On May 29, volunteers from the Lisa Alert detachment began looking for the missing woman. The search lasted for two days – she was found dead near the entrance of the hospital, where the janitors often visit. The woman’s body lay there for six days, and no one noticed it. The channel’s authors report that Elena Kharchilayeva was found after the police looked at the CCTV cameras.

According to Mash, the Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation. The hospital decided to find out if it was possible to release the patient, and began an internal investigation.

Earlier, a resident of Yakutia died near the admission department of a district hospital after being refused hospitalization. The Ministry of Health of the republic noted that the man was drunk. He was examined, computed tomography was done and no pathologies were found. At the hospital, the patient was diagnosed with acute bronchitis.