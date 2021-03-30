The body of Vladimir Bardanov, who organized the shooting in the elite village of Veshki in Mytishchi, near Moscow, has been found. Telegram channels report about it “112” and “Earlier then others. Almost”…

The information is also confirmed by RIA News… According to an agency source in the emergency services, the body found was badly burned. Therefore, specialists will conduct a DNA examination.

As previously reported, Bardanov remained in his house and could have died in a fire. The fire began due to the fact that the attacker set up an explosion, trying to interfere with the security forces during the assault. According to information Telegram-channel Mash, the house caught fire after being fired by thermobaric grenades.

Special forces of the Russian Guard SOBR “Lynx”, SOBR “Bulat” and OMON “Zubr” took part in the assault. During the operation, one of the special forces soldiers was wounded.

According to the investigation, on the morning of March 30, FSB and Interior Ministry officers came to the house of a 61-year-old man to check the message about his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. The man opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the police were at the site.