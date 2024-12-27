The body of the newborn found this Friday in the selective waste collection chain of the Logroño Ecopark I had part of the umbilical cord, sources close to the investigation have detailed.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of La Rioja, where the autopsy will be performed In order to determine the time and causes of the baby’s death, these same sources have specified.

The Civil Guard of La Rioja has assumed the investigation, which also focuses on knowing the route taken by the truck whose waste was deposited in the collection chain where the body was found and which, apparently and according to the first data, They correspond to rest containers.

The Logroño Ecopark is a comprehensive urban waste management facility, where urban solid waste is classified, recycled and valued. coming from all the municipalities of the autonomous communityso it is necessary to determine the origin of the waste collected by that truck, these sources have specified.

The Ecopark workers found the body around 9:00 a.m., which has caused the paralysis of the plant for a few hours and the activation of the protocol established in these cases, with notification to the Civil Guard, the Judicial Police and the emergency services.

The spokesperson for the Government of La Rioja, Alfonso Dominguezhas indicated that psychological assistance has been offered to the Ecopark workers due to the impact of the appearance of the body.

For its part, the Civil Guard of La Rioja, in a note, has indicated that the investigation has been initiated to clarify the circumstances of the appearance of the lifeless body of the newborn in the Ecopark facilities, without, for the moment, is expected to provide more data.