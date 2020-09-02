The body of a resident of Minsk, Alexander Budnitsky, who disappeared a few weeks ago, was found near the shopping center “Riga”, where clashes with security officials took place. This is reported by the Tut.by edition.

The man was last seen in the morning of 11 August at his apartment. A few hours later he was supposed to come to work, but Budnitsky never showed up. The 52-year-old Minsker did not return home either.

As the man’s neighbor Gennady said, the man did not disappear before, and if he left, he always warned others about it. According to friends, Budnitsky was far from politics, while he could drink alcohol, but did not go into a binge.

After colleague Sergei realized that no one was looking for the missing man, he and Budnitsky’s neighbor wrote a statement about the missing person. “We were also asked whether he participated in the action or not,” he said.

The Investigative Committee said that Budnitsky was in the evening of August 11 in a park on Berestyanskaya Street in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication. According to eyewitnesses, he asked for a smoke, but he felt bad, after which the man fell. The doctors who arrived at the scene stated his death. The cause was acute ethyl alcohol poisoning, investigators said.

Protests in Belarus have been going on for several weeks in a row. People are demanding the resignation of the current leadership of the country, holding new presidential elections and bringing to justice those who gave orders to brutally disperse the first rallies and mock the detainees. The last time such a thing happened was on August 12, when the first peaceful women’s action called the “chain of solidarity” took place, when girls dressed in white took flowers into the streets and demanded to stop the violence. Since then, they have been held regularly.