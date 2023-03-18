The body of the chief director of the Miss Russia contest and the Russian fashion week Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Nikolai Zatylkin, was found in the north-west of Moscow. This was announced on March 18 by the agency REGNUM.

It is reported that his wife told about the disappearance of Zatylkin. According to her, her husband stopped contacting her and for two days did not answer calls or messages.

“The door to the apartment on Sokolovo-Meshcherskaya Street was opened, and upon inspection, the body of a 48-year-old man was found in one of the rooms. The preliminary cause of death is acute cardiovascular failure, ”the agency quoted its source as saying.

Zatylkin was the producer and chief director of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia shows, as well as the director of the national Miss Russia pageant and its final show in 2021, and often organized fashion shows for brands such as Nike, Escada, Mango and a number of others.