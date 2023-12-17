The body of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, was buried this Sunday morning in the Sulaibikhat cemetery.

His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed the funeral prayer over the body of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in the Al-Siddiq area, according to the Kuwait News Agency.