Rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry brought to the surface the body of the last victim at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The prospecting work has been completed, the ministry said on December 13.

The fact that the body of the last deceased miner was found earlier on Monday was reported by the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev.

“During the re-examination of the mine workings, the body of a dead miner was found and raised to the surface. Prospecting work has been completed, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Thus, the rescuers got the bodies of all the victims out of the mine: 46 miners and five rescuers.

It is noted that for the entire time of the search and rescue operations, exploration of mine workings of the emergency section of the mine – 41 km – was carried out.

At the same time, in the course of emergency recovery work, 18 protective ventilation bulkheads were erected, six ventilation locks and one crossing were restored. The main ventilation fan of the mine was also started. Over 20 thousand cubic meters of water have been pumped out of the flooded parts of the mine workings.

The incident at the mine happened on the morning of November 25. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there was an explosion. The accident killed 51 people, including five rescuers.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”), as well as a criminal case on the fact of negligence of employees of the Rostekhnadzor department.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that the reason for the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass was the lack of management control. The Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General’s Office will investigate all the circumstances of the accident at the mine, while avoiding sweeping accusations, the head of state added.