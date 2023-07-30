The body of the 2-year-old girl who disappeared after the flood of the Delaware River has been found: the younger brother is still not found

Her name was Mattie Sheils there 2 year old girl, who unfortunately was found lifeless after 8 days after the flood swept her away with her mother and little brother. The same agents who did the research of the case took care of making the announcement.

These days there are so many people who are showing affection and closeness to the family, with the hope of being able to help, given the serious conditions losses which they have undergone.

The events began in the afternoon of last July 15th. Precisely in the county of Bucks, located in Pennsylvania. On that occasion the family was in the car and with them were the father, grandmother, mother, older and younger brothers.

It is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, due to the heavy rain that was haunting the area, the river Delaware is flooded and the streets were filled with water.

The car with the family on board is exit off the road Unfortunately. The couple’s father, grandmother and older brother managed to save themselves.

However, this was not possible for the mother and the baby Mattie. The girl’s body was found last year Saturday 22nd July, 8 days after his disappearance. Unfortunately of that of the little one Conrad 9 months old, still no traces.

The police message for the death of the 2-year-old girl

After yesterday’s news, we know so many are still reeling from the loss, but we are grateful that prayers were answered and that we were able to bring Mattie home. This has only strengthened our resolve to reunite Conrad with his family and his sister. The Sheils family would like to express their gratitude for the support and concern shown by the community and across the country.