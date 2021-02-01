In a private cottage near Moscow, the body of a 36-year-old FSB captain with a bullet wound to the head was found. On Monday, February 1, reports TASS…

According to the agency, it became known about the death of the officer from his friend. The man called the law enforcement agencies and said that he was resting with the deceased in the village of Zapovednik. Friends drank alcohol and decided to shoot a traumatic pistol. A friend said that at some point he heard another shot behind him and, turning, saw his friend lying with a bullet in his head.

The arrived law enforcement officers confiscated two pistols and the service card of the deceased officer. On the fact of the incident, a check was started, and expert examinations were appointed.

On April 16, 2020, it was reported that the deputy head of the city department of the FSB of Russia – the head of department “M” was found dead in Sochi. The officer died when he fell from the roof of a 16-storey building on Lysaya Gora Street.