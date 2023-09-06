The search for the body of the father of the surviving child from DANA is complicated. A special excavator, taken ‘exprofeso’ to the Madrid town of Aldea del Fresno (epicenter of the storm that on Sunday night and early Monday punished the center of the peninsula) this morning extracted Manuel’s car from the bed of the Alberche river, the man who disappeared on Sunday night in this municipality when his vehicle, in which he was also traveling with his wife, his daughter and his son, was dragged out of control by the current of water after one of the bridges over which he was crossing fell.

After six hours of work, the rescue workers managed to remove the coehe, which was found the same day it disappeared, but they did not find the father’s body or any clue as to his whereabouts.

For his part, his wife, his 14-year-old daughter and his 10-year-old son, who managed to save his life, are already in good physical health and yesterday they received a medical discharge from the Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles Hospital.

The four disappeared when one of the bridges that crosses the Alberche River fell, at 11 pm on Sunday. Although they live in Alcorcón, they were going to check the status of their second residence there. The mother was rescued and at dawn the 14-year-old daughter appeared at the fire station. For his part, the guard of a private farm found his 10-year-old son perched on a tree at 8 on Monday. Agents from the Roca de la Benemérita team picked him up and took him to Hospital Rey Juan Carlos with his mother and sister.

search resumes



The Civil Guard, the Firefighters and Forest Agents of the Community of Madrid and the rest of the emergency teams resumed the search work for this person and also for the 83-year-old man swept away by the current in Villamanta on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Sunday night.

Citizen security patrols, the USECIC of Madrid, GREIM Navacerrada and GEAS divers, the Reserve and Security Group, the Air Service and search dogs from the Cynological Service, some specialized in tracking cadaveric remains, continue to work.

Specifically, in the surroundings of Arroyo Grande de Villamanta, they are looking for an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions who disappeared on Sunday night after being turned on at his home, near a nursing home in Villamanta. His wife could have been rescued by a neighbor, a military profession.

The emergency teams examine that southwestern area of ​​the region devastated by the flood, taking advantage of the fact that the water has gone down a lot and allows tracking that could not be done at first. However, the search efforts are being complicated by the mud and the accumulated branches and trees.

Already in Toledo, in the municipality of Valmojado, the search continues for the third person disappeared by DANA, a 54-year-old woman of whom there has been no news since her car was swept away at km 1.8 of the CM4004 by the waters overflowing from the streams of Monte and Cabeza Tocón, also from the Alberche valley.