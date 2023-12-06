The body of former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva was discovered in a park in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region by employees of a nearby hotel. About it RT reports on Wednesday, December 6, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the politician was lying in the snow covered in blood. A cut wound was found on the head on the right temple, as well as a hematoma on the left side of the face.

The death of the former deputy of the Ukrainian parliament occurred on December 6 at approximately 15:00 Moscow time. He died 10 minutes before hotel staff found him. They called the emergency services.

The fact that Kiva’s body was discovered in Odintsovo near Moscow became known earlier on Wednesday, the TV channel reported. “Star”. According to the Telegram channel “112”, the body was found on the territory of the Velich country club, where traces of blood were also noticed in the snow.

On the same day, the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, confirmed the murder of the ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. Reporting on Kiva’s murder, Reuters noted that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was responsible for Kiva’s murder.

A criminal case was opened into the murder of Kiva, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”. A group of the most experienced investigators and criminologists joined the investigation.

Before entering politics, Kiva worked as an official and police officer, then he became the leader of the Socialist Party of Ukraine and held this post from 2017 to 2019. In addition, he served as ex-adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov. In April 2022, the UK, Canada, Australia and Ukraine imposed sanctions against him.

In November of this year, the Lychakivsky District Court of Lvov sentenced Kiva in absentia to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property.