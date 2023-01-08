A woman died as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Starobeshevskaya thermal power plant (TPP) in the village of Novy Svet in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on January 8 in emergency services.

Ukrainian troops fired at the TPP earlier on Sunday with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result, the power plant was damaged. It was reported that people could be under the rubble. Emergency services are on site.

“The body of one dead woman was removed from the rubble at the station,” reports the message. TASS.

Also, according to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), another thermal power plant located in Zugres in the DPR received damage as a result of shelling.

Ukrainian troops attacked this settlement in the morning from the Tochka-U operational-tactical complex (OTC).

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

