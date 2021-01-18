During a search and rescue operation, the body of a crew member was found at the crash site of the bulk carrier Arvin off the coast of the Turkish province of Bartin. The captain of the vessel, a citizen of the Russian Federation Vitaly Galenko, was killed, the Russian Embassy in Turkey reported on social networks.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the message says.

Recall that on January 17, a dry cargo ship sank off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea, operated by the Ukrainian company Tesoro Marine. He flew under the flag of Palau from Georgia to Bulgaria. There were 12 people on board, two of them were Russian citizens, and the rest were Ukrainians. Six sailors managed to escape. Bad weather is said to be the cause of the crash.

Earlier it was reported about the state of the rescued Russian. The senior technician of the vessel Nikolay Krinov is at the hospital in the city of Bartin

Note that the ongoing search operation at the crash site is hampered by the weather – strong wind, two-meter waves and snow. The water temperature is +1 degrees.