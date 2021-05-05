The body of 28-year-old blogger Kristina Zhuravleva was found in a forest near Yekaterinburg. This was reported to E1.RU by a source in the investigating authorities.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the girl was found in mid-April. There is no data yet, whether it is a matter of suicide, or Zhuravlev was killed.

According to E1.RU, the girl had a blog about style and beauty with 57 thousand subscribers. Some time ago, she suddenly stopped leading him, which caused the anxiety of friends and readers.

Earlier it was reported that the body of an eight-year-old boy was found in a transformer booth in Dagestan, who had been searched for for several days. The child disappeared on May 2 in the Shaumyan village of the Kizlyar region after he went for a walk. Local residents, as well as volunteers from search and rescue teams from all over the republic, joined the search for the boy. Presumably, in the booth, the child tried to hide from the rain, and died from an electric shock from bare wires.