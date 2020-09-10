Widespread British TV presenter Anthea Turner shared a photograph in a bikini from a trip and delighted subscribers. The corresponding body appeared in her Instagram-account.

In a photograph posted on the community, the 60-year-old journalist is captured towards the background of the ocean. She poses in a yellow Melissa Odabash swimsuit price 159 kilos (virtually 15 600 rubles) and sun shades. Turner is thought to have spent her holidays in Greece. The publication obtained greater than 4 thousand likes.

The followers have been stunned by the toned physique of the British girl, they usually started to put in writing compliments to her within the feedback. “Wow, I assumed it was an previous photograph. You do not get previous in any respect! ”,“ You look unbelievable! ”,“ You may’t be 60! For us you might be simply an instance to observe ”,“ That is the physique! ”,“ You might be nonetheless preventing on the spot, ”they mentioned.

Earlier in September, British TV presenter Amanda Holden posted a photograph in a swimsuit and impressed followers along with her determine. Within the image posted, the 49-year-old celeb is wearing a one-piece swimsuit with white, pink and blue stripes, whereas her hair is free.