The body of 40-year-old Russian woman Nadezhda Yarygina, who died in the Turkish city of Kemer, was sent to Moscow. The publication reported this on January 15 Sabah.

“The young woman’s body will be taken to Moscow for burial,” the publication says.

Yarygina disappeared on January 4, when she left the hotel for the mountains in Kemer. The woman arrived in Turkey on December 30, and was supposed to fly out on January 8, but she never showed up on board the plane.

On January 10, a friend of the missing Russian woman, Evgenia Shumakova, told Izvestia that relatives and friends of the wanted tourist assumed that Yarygina had gone for a walk in the mountains, where something had probably happened to her, and that she should be looked for there.

Her body was found on January 12. Izvestia shared footage of the last hours of the life of a Russian tourist. They show the woman leaving the hotel. She is wearing a jacket, trousers, flat shoes, and is carrying a bag in her hands. The shooting dates back to January 4, Yarygina left the hotel at approximately 08:58 Moscow time.

Later, on January 13, it became known that packets of sleeping pills and empty bottles of alcoholic beverages were found next to her body. It was noted that no suspicious circumstances were identified, since her body was found intact. The police have launched an investigation into the death of the Russian woman.