The body of Ram Vilas Paswan will be brought to Patna in the afternoon on Friday. He will be cremated with state honors at Digha Ghat in Patna on Saturday itself. The state government has decided that the funeral of the late Paswan will be done with state honors. The body will also be kept in the party’s state office, where his supporters and those who want him will pay their last respects. Party leader Rajendra Vishwakarma informed about this.

LJP founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died late Thursday evening at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. His son and LJP national president Chirag Paswan gave this information by tweeting. He wrote… Papa, you are no longer in this world, but I know, you are always with me wherever you are. Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for a long time. He had a heart surgery on Saturday. He remained a strong pillar in the politics of Bihar for four decades.

Born in an ordinary family in the town of Banbani village in Khagaria, Mr. Paswan entered politics with a student union. He was also the main character in the JP movement in Bihar. They continued to fight for the interest of the country’s Dalits. Being soft-spoken, everyone had a place in his heart.

He first became an MLA in the year 1969. In 1977, he reached the Lok Sabha for the first time by winning by a margin of world record of votes. After this, he never looked back. Be it the NDA government or the UPA at the Center, their importance remained the same. His demise triggered a wave of mourning in the political and social sphere. Leaders of various political parties, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have expressed deep condolences.