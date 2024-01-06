A friend of the Khrushchev family said that Alexey Adzhubey suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus

The body of the grandson of the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev, Alexei Adzhubey, was found in his apartment on Tverskaya Street in Moscow. This was reported by sources in the operational services. The official cause of death has not been announced at this time; an ambulance, police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene.

Shortly before his death, Khrushchev's grandson called a friend

As Mash reports in its Telegram-channel, on the day of his death, 69-year-old Adzhubey called his friend and said that he was not feeling well. This information is also confirmed Shot sources – according to them, by that time he had difficulty speaking and was wheezing heavily.

Photo: Evgeny Pavlenko / Kommersant

The ambulance workers who arrived at Adzhubey’s place were unable to immediately get into the apartment. When they managed to open the door, they confirmed the death of Khrushchev’s grandson. Telegram channel “112” reports that his friend could not reach Adzhubey. Later she arrived on Tverskaya Street, but no one opened the door for her. A friend called emergency services, who opened the door.

TASS citing doctors, reports that death occurred due to natural causes. The agency's interlocutors also confirmed the information that the man stopped answering calls, so his friends began to worry and came to him. An examination will determine the exact cause of death.

Friends of the deceased's family spoke about his illness

REN TV, citing friends of the Adzhubey family, reports that Khrushchev’s grandson has been ill for a long time. “Alexey Alekseevich Adzhubey suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus for a long time,” said the channel’s interlocutor.

Related materials:

This is an incurable chronic autoimmune disease of connective tissue and blood vessels. Often, lupus deforms joints, causes pneumonia, diseases of the cardiovascular and nervous system, atherosclerosis, kidney problems and infections.

Alexey Adzhubey was born in 1954. He is the son of Khrushchev's daughter Rada and the Soviet journalist Alexei Adzhubey, who at different times was the editor-in-chief of the newspapers Komsomolskaya Pravda and Izvestia.