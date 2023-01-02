The body of Benedict XVI is already in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, where he will receive until next Thursday, the goodbye of all the faithful who want to pay their respects. After remaining since last Saturday, when he died, in the chapel of his residence, the former ‘Mater Ecclesiae’ monastery in the Vatican Gardens, the body has been transferred to experience some historic days.

Although it had been considered that due to his resignation it would have been better to dress him in purple as is done with bishops, Benedict XVI has finally been dressed in red pontifical vestments, which is the color reserved for pontiffs. In addition, he wears a solemn red chasuble and a gold-edged miter.

However, there is a detail that has not gone unnoticed and that differentiates it from the rest of its predecessors, since it does not wear the papal canopy. It is a wool ribbon with crosses that is worn on the shoulders and symbolizes the power of government in a certain jurisdiction. Furthermore, since he resigned from being pontiff, he also does not carry the ‘pastoral cross’, the staff topped with a cross that has a meaning similar to that of the canopy.

Another detail that differentiates him from what happened with previous potatoes is that he wears black shoes, when they are usually burgundy. This color evokes the blood spilled by the martyrs following in the footsteps of Christ, according to papal tradition. Another detail to note is that Benedict XVI has an intertwined rosary in his hands.

The body of the pope emeritus is resting on a catafalque covered in red velvet and supported by two brown cushions.