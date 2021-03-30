Divers found the body of the second victim in an overturned ship at a plant in the Leningrad region. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the official representative of the North-West Department of Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia Kristina Lobanova.

She clarified that the rescuers found the body of a woman in the tail end of the ship, approximately in the same place where the body of the first victim had been found earlier.

In total, two people were reported missing. The prospecting work has now been completed, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.