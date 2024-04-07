He body of Ana Rosa “N”, main suspect of the kidnapping and feminicide of Camila in Taxco, Warriorspent at least a week in the facilities of Semefo unclaimed.

After more than a week, last night, relatives of the woman who died as a result of the lynching of residents of Taxco, they received his body to be veiled.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero (FGE) confirmed to the media that the Ana Rosa's body was delivered to their families at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of Equal to.

Ana Rosa “N” was the alleged kidnapper of Camilaan 8-year-old girl who was murdered in Taxco, Guerrero after she went to the house of her neighbor, Ana Rosa's daughter.

Camila was reported missing on Wednesday, March 27, while her mother, Margarita, received extortion calls asking for 250,000 pesos for his ransom.

Cuartoscuro / Day of the lynching of Ana Rosa

Through videos recorded by security cameras in the area, it was reported that Ana Rosa left her home with a basket of clothes, in the company of a man who came out with a bundle in a black bag, where it is presumed that the body was. from Camila, to get into a taxi and head to an unknown direction.

On Thursday, March 28, Camila's body was found lifeless on a road in Taxco, after the taxi driver revealed where they had left her.

Cuartoscuro / Day of the lynching of Ana Rosa

It was the same March 28 that inhabitants of Taxco They were holding a demonstration to demand justice for Camila, who, given the slowness of the authorities in arresting Ana Rosa “N” and the other suspects, took the woman from her home and lynched her.

So far, there are three links to the process for the kidnapping and feminicide of Camila.