Russian actor Maxim Beletsky died in India at the age of 38

Russian actor Maxim Beletsky died in India at the age of 38. About it reported Republican Puppet Theater of Yoshkar-Ola.

“Friends, we have sad news. The other day news arrived about the tragic death of actor Maxim Beletsky,” the message says. The theater also said that, according to the relatives of the deceased, the actor will be cremated and buried in India. No other details about his death have been released.

Beletsky worked in the theater for 14 years

The theater said that Beletsky worked there in 2007-2021. It is known that he graduated from the Mari Republican College of Culture and Arts named after I.S. Palantaya as an actor and then received a director’s education.

Photo: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Beletsky is known for his roles in performances for adult audiences “Jacques and His Servant, or How to Become an Ogre,” “The Beautiful is Far Away,” “Pannochka,” “Yod Orol” / “Night Guard.” He also played in plays for children: “Barmaley”, “Winnie the Pooh”, “Little Red Riding Hood”, “The Snowman-Postman”, “The Tale of Emelya” and others. Beletsky twice became a laureate of the Yivan Kyrli National Theater Prize.

Sources in the Indian police reported an unknown cause of death of a couple of Russians

The Times of India citing police sources reported On November 17, the naked bodies of a Russian couple were found in a hot spring in the Parvati Valley in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh). It was clarified that, based on the nature of the recorded traces of injuries, the authorities assume that this could be a suicide. The possibility of murder cannot be ruled out either. Mobile phones, drugs, passports and notes were found at the scene. The identities of the dead were not disclosed, and the exact cause of death is also unknown.

The bodies were sent to a regional hospital for autopsy. According to RIA News, the cremation procedure may be postponed based on the results of the autopsy. “If something suspicious is found during the autopsy of the bodies, we will begin an investigation – and then the cremation may be postponed,” the police said.