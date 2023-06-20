On June 1, 2023, the Senegalese court finally ruled on the Sweet Beauty case, in which Adji Sarr, a young employee of this massage parlor, had accused Ousmane Sonko, president of the Pastef political party and presidential candidate, of rape. in 2024.

The defendant has been cleared of the death threats, and the rape charges reclassified as youth corruption. They sentenced him to two years in prison and to pay 20 million CFA francs (about 30,489 euros) to the victim, Adji Sarr, as well as 600,000 CFA francs (914.69 euros) in damages. Ndèye Khady Ndiaye, owner of the massage parlor, has also been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting debauchery, and to pay a fine of FCFA 600,000 and close her parlor.

Following this verdict, an escalation of violent riots rocked Senegal for days, resulting in deaths, rape of women, and looting of public and private property. According to official sources, more than 20 people died, 500 were arrested, and eight cases of sexual violence perpetrated against women were reported, as well as numerous cases of people missing.

A feminist reading of the sentence

Whichever way you look at it, this verdict deals a heavy blow to the fight for women’s rights in Senegal, especially with regard to the gains made with the criminalization of rape in the country. In this case, the rape has not been dismissed, but reclassified as corruption of youth, underlining the unhealthy nature of the sexual relationship between Ousmane Sonko and Adji Sarr.

Lawyers explain the corruption of youth as a form of moral coercion or psychological pressure that an adult imposes on a person under 21 years of age. At the time of the incident, Adji Sarr was 19 years old and Ousmane Sonko was 46. Given Adji Sarr’s precarious social status, this verdict suggests that there was illicit sexual contact between them, but does not amount to rape.

Rape is one of the most difficult crimes to prove in a legal system with sexist institutions, where the burden of proof falls on the shoulders of the complainants.

Those who believe in the word of the victims, such as Adji Sarr, consider that the reputation and notoriety of the accused played in their favor so that the facts were reclassified where doubt always benefits the accused. However, the conviction of Ndèye Khady Ndiaye (owner of the premises) reinforces the fact that the massage parlor was not intended solely for lawful activities. Some services offered by the establishment have overtly sexual connotations.

Judicial authorities (mostly men) seem reluctant to apply the recent law criminalizing rape in the country. Let us remember that, despite decades of struggle by women’s defense associations, rape is still considered a minor crime in Senegal, and the law that penalizes it was promulgated in January 2020, after several cases of rape that ended in murder. The reluctance to apply said law and the frequency with which rape complaints are reclassified show how refractory the courts are before the cases.

Rape is widespread and common in the country. The accused men almost always get away with it. All the conversations and actions surrounding the trial, as well as the verdict, reveal a series of social realities in Senegal, in particular the vulnerability of young women, exposed to a patriarchal system that is strengthened by exploiting them.

The process of vulnerability in which young women with the profile of Adji Sarr find themselves places them at the crossroads of a series of oppressions, such as sexism, classism and sexual exploitation, even more so in a precarious situation, even more so when exercising certain jobs that can make her easy prey.

It should be noted that the deterioration of the population’s living conditions especially affects young people and women, who are doubly affected. Whether in the field of education, health, the economy, political representation in decision-making bodies, women’s rights are being increasingly trampled on.

By taking advantage of a private matter for political purposes, both the opposition and the party in power converge on one point: they are undermining the word and the body of women, while exacerbating their subjugation in a misogynistic society. Currently, the entire country is caught between the whims of two powerful men, while Adji Sarr’s body is being tossed around like a punching bag between both sides.

Femicides multiply, violence of all kinds proliferates, and yet few dare to break the silence or take legal action in search of reparations. If we add to this the recent hardening (radicalization) of political discourse and the closure of civic space, we are witnessing the rise of a discourse centered on men, in which the demands of Senegalese women remain on the periphery and are not taken into account. account.

Femicides multiply, violence of all kinds proliferates, and yet few dare to break the silence or take legal action in search of reparations.

What has become evident in recent weeks is that we have witnessed a misogynistic debate led by men before the media, by making the survivor and the original events invisible. Endemic violence (both verbal and physical) against women and girls is widespread in the country. Another very recent fact is that 36 girls between the ages of 6 and 16 have suffered sexual abuse by a Koranic teacher from the surroundings of Touba. He turned himself in to the police authorities, what happened next? We do not know. Meanwhile, his victims live with the trauma. There is even talk of their marginalization within the community, where they are blamed for what has happened to them.

A trivialization of rape

There is an endemic trivialization of rape in Senegal, partly because in order to blame the victims, the people’s court often questions the credibility of their testimony. Furthermore, most offenders cynically blame a sexual assault on a twisted flirtation game motivated by covert consent.

The accusations that Adji Sarr would have been manipulated to accuse Ousmane Sonko also reinforce sexist stereotypes, at the same time that they infantilize the victim by implying that women are not capable of identifying possible cases of sexual violence on their own.

Senegalese feminists fight for a more egalitarian country where peace, justice and human dignity no longer remain a macho privilege in favor of a handful

Rape is the most base materialization of a control over assaulted bodies, with a higher incidence among women. During the recent riots, eight women have been raped, including three students from Assane Seck University in Ziguinchor and another five by hooded men who stormed the Columbia hotel bar in Diamniadio.

The media coverage of the Sweet Beauty case in the last two years has also exacerbated the latent misogyny favored by the morbid eroticization with which the local press tends to analyze cases related to sexual violence.

The hunt for feminists

It must be emphasized that the verdict has reinforced the precariousness of the feminists who supported Adji Sarr’s speech. During the riots on June 1 and 2, 2023, a feminist activist was harassed by young protesters. In the same way, the identities of several Senegalese feminists have been published on social networks, thus seeing their lives exposed to the drifts of the popular court to intimidate them and thus silence them.

It is paradoxical that in other cases of sexual abuse, society resorts to feminist voices to support the victims; however, in similar cases such as Sweet Beauty, the same voices are being attacked when the issue taints the credibility of a political leader. It can be seen that both activists and researchers on gender issues are being used as a double-edged sword. In similar cases, their experience is often used, but in this specific case, when the credibility of a personality is questioned, the words of the feminists themselves are discredited because they do not matter.

It should be remembered that the secret silence maintained by the President of the Republic regarding a third term affects the condition of women and accentuates their vulnerability, since it has served as a pretext to politicize a private matter between two Senegalese citizens.

Senegalese feminists fight for a more egalitarian country where peace, justice and human dignity do not continue to be a macho privilege in favor of a handful.

The authors write on behalf of the Senegalese Feminist Network.

