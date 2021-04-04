The teenager was found dead in a forest on the territory of the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region. On Sunday, April 4, reports press service Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Leningrad Region.

It is noted that no signs of violent death were found on the boy’s body. Investigators speculate that the child died of general hypothermia.

“The Investigative Department for the city of Vsevozhsk of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Leningrad Region is conducting a pre-investigation check into the death of a 13-year-old teenager,” the department added.

All the circumstances of the boy’s death are being established. Based on the results of the pre-investigation check, a procedural decision will be made.

The day before, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, since March 29, they have been searching for 13-year-old Dima, who went out for a couple of hours and did not return. As it became known, the sixth grader disappeared on the birthday of his 16-year-old brother, having told his parents that he would go for a walk for a couple of hours. However, the child did not return by the specified time, and he also stopped answering calls. The teenager disappeared in the north-east of St. Petersburg near Marshak Avenue.