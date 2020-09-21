The body of the 87-year-old Doctor of Technical Sciences Gennady Kulakov, who disappeared in March this year, was found in Novosibirsk, reports RIA News…

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of March 3, the scientist left the Institute of Mining, located in the center of Novosibirsk, and disappeared.

According to the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia, the body of a man was found near the Southern cemetery in the Soviet district of the city.

He had a note with information that suggested that the deceased was Gennady Kulakov. As the investigators note, the elderly man always had it with him in case of his loss.

The exact cause of the scientist’s death will be established by the results of a forensic medical examination.

