The body of a 10-year-old schoolgirl was found in the center of Moscow, reports MK.RU. The body was found on Bolshaya Dekabrskaya Street.

Injuries consistent with both suicide and an accident were found on the body of the deceased. Law enforcement officers began an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, the body of a 15-year-old schoolgirl was found near a residential building in Chekhov near Moscow. According to preliminary data, the girl committed suicide.